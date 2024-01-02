Home Guard G Maruthi Honored for 40 Years of Service to Police Force

In a heartfelt tribute to service and dedication, D Uday Kumar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, honored G Maruthi, a retiring home guard, for his four decades of unwavering commitment to the police force. The felicitation event took place in Adilabad, marking the end of Maruthi’s commendable journey, which began in 1984.

Reddy’s Message to Policemen

During the ceremony, Reddy emphasized the importance of maintaining good health, a crucial aspect often neglected by policemen. He also underscored the value of spending quality time with family, a sentiment echoed by many in the demanding profession. The Superintendent took this opportunity to advise the home guards on financial planning, specifically urging them to invest in pension plans from insurance companies, as they are not privy to government pensions.

Maruthi’s Legacy

G Maruthi’s career in the police force spread across various stations in the Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, and Adilabad districts. His unwavering dedication to the force and his community made him a respected figure among his peers and the public alike. His retirement marks the end of an era, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

A Tribute to Service

The event was a grand gesture of recognition, a testament to Maruthi’s service. Reddy presented Maruthi and his family with a shawl and garland, a traditional way of honoring someone in Indian culture. The event was attended by Maruthi’s wife Laxmi Bai, their two sons, camp clerk Durgam Srinivas, RI Swamy, and his colleagues.