India

Home Guard G Maruthi Honored for 40 Years of Service to Police Force

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Home Guard G Maruthi Honored for 40 Years of Service to Police Force

In a heartfelt tribute to service and dedication, D Uday Kumar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, honored G Maruthi, a retiring home guard, for his four decades of unwavering commitment to the police force. The felicitation event took place in Adilabad, marking the end of Maruthi’s commendable journey, which began in 1984.

Reddy’s Message to Policemen

During the ceremony, Reddy emphasized the importance of maintaining good health, a crucial aspect often neglected by policemen. He also underscored the value of spending quality time with family, a sentiment echoed by many in the demanding profession. The Superintendent took this opportunity to advise the home guards on financial planning, specifically urging them to invest in pension plans from insurance companies, as they are not privy to government pensions.

Maruthi’s Legacy

G Maruthi’s career in the police force spread across various stations in the Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, and Adilabad districts. His unwavering dedication to the force and his community made him a respected figure among his peers and the public alike. His retirement marks the end of an era, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

A Tribute to Service

The event was a grand gesture of recognition, a testament to Maruthi’s service. Reddy presented Maruthi and his family with a shawl and garland, a traditional way of honoring someone in Indian culture. The event was attended by Maruthi’s wife Laxmi Bai, their two sons, camp clerk Durgam Srinivas, RI Swamy, and his colleagues.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

