Holkar Science College in Indore Seeks NAAC Accreditation Upgrade

In an endeavor to elevate academic standards, Government Holkar Science College, one of Madhya Pradesh's largest science institutions, has commenced an evaluation process by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). With the current Grade A accreditation, the institution now vies for an upgrade to Grade A+ or Grade A++, setting a new benchmark in the region's educational landscape.

Assessment Procedure

The assessment, initiated on Tuesday, is being conducted by a three-member peer team led by Dr. A Balasubramaniam, along with panel members Dr. Simmi Farhat Baser and Dr. Devendra Burghate. The team will critically evaluate the college's performance across seven parameters, emphasizing academic achievements, research prowess, and infrastructural capacity.

Aspiring for Excellence

To secure the coveted Grade A++ status, the college needs to excel in at least 40 out of 56 points. On the other hand, the Grade A+ accreditation necessitates scoring 30 to 35 points above the minimum. The college's Principal, Dr. Suresh Silawat, has expressed confidence, citing the institution's readiness after six months of rigorous preparation and self-assessment scores ranging between 38 and 43 points.

Striving for Autonomy

Beyond the accreditation upgrade, the college harbors ambitions of achieving autonomous status and the highest B plus grade. Dr. Rajiv Dixit, from the college development council, has highlighted significant improvements in infrastructure and research capabilities that could bolster their case for Grade A++.

The outcome of this comprehensive evaluation is eagerly awaited, as it could signify a significant milestone in the college's journey towards academic excellence while potentially setting an elevated standard for other institutions in the region.