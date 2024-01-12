en English
Agriculture

HMA Agro Industries Expands Operations Through Strategic Partnership Amid Declining Profits

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
HMA Agro Industries Expands Operations Through Strategic Partnership Amid Declining Profits

India’s HMA Agro Industries Ltd., a specialist in food and agricultural products, including frozen buffalo meat, has forged a partnership with Maharashtra Food Processing & Cold Storage. This collaboration aims to bolster its business operations through the provision of facilities for slaughtering, chilling, processing, freezing, and packing of frozen halal boneless buffalo meat.

Revenue Downturn and Stock Split Announcement

Despite its standing as one of the largest exporters of such products in India, HMA Agro reported a significant downturn in revenue, net profit, and EBITDA for the September 2023 quarter compared to the previous year. In response to this, the Board of Directors designated December 29 as the record date for a proposed stock split. This move comes as the company’s shares currently trade considerably lower than their issue price.

A High Stake from Promoters

Notably, HMA Agro boasts a high promoter stake, with a reported 83.61% from promoters during Q3FY24. This figure contrasts starkly with the 7.40% FII stake and 8.98% public stake. The high promoter stake is particularly significant when compared to HMA Agro’s industry peers.

Stock Performance and Market Trends

In recent days, HMA Agro’s shares have been in the red, falling around five per cent in five days. However, over the last month, the company’s shares have shown a return of six per cent to investors from the level of Rs 68. Over the last six months, the shares have provided a return of 25 per cent from the level of Rs 58.26. Amid these trends, benchmark equity indices surged in early trade on Friday, driven by a rally in IT stocks and a firm trend in Asian markets.

Agriculture Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

