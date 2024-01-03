en English
HKRN Recruitment 2024: Haryana Begins Registration for Contractual Positions

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
HKRN Recruitment 2024: Haryana Begins Registration for Contractual Positions

The Haryana Skill Development and Industrial Training Department has kicked off the registration process for the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) recruitment 2024. Beginning on January 3, 2024, the initiative aims to enlist qualified candidates for various contractual positions across multiple departments, boards, and universities within the state. Candidates can apply until January 14, 2024.

A Push for Employment Opportunities

This initiative is part of a larger scheme by the Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, to generate job opportunities by employing skilled individuals on a contractual basis. The HKRN recruitment drive is anticipated to streamline the hiring process for contract employees while providing employment opportunities to skilled individuals in Haryana.

HKRN Recruitment: The Details

The recruitment notice published by the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) announced openings for positions such as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Para-Legal Associates, and others. The notification offers comprehensive information about the online application procedure, key dates, application fees, age restrictions, qualifications, the number of vacancies, pay scale, and vital links. Candidates are encouraged to review the official notice before submitting their applications. Detailed data about critical dates, application fee details, eligibility criteria, and important links for application are also provided.

Creating a Network of Skilled Workers

The HKRN recruitment initiative not only provides job opportunities but also aims to create a network of skilled individuals that can contribute significantly to the various departments within the state. By providing a platform for these individuals, the Haryana government is taking a proactive step towards addressing the issue of unemployment and ensuring a steady flow of skilled personnel in the public sector.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

