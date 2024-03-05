Hiten Tejwani Celebrates Birthday with Gauri Pradhan; Announces New Show 'Pashmina'

TV star Hiten Tejwani marked his special day with love from fans and a memorable birthday wish from his wife, Gauri Pradhan. Amidst the celebrations, the couple also announced their upcoming project together, 'Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke', stirring excitement among fans.

Heartfelt Celebrations and Viral Dance Moves

Gauri Pradhan took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday message for Hiten, accompanied by a clip showcasing their cherished moments together. Highlighting the day, Hiten was seen recreating Bobby Deol's popular Jamal Kudu step, drawing significant attention online. Fans and followers were quick to join in the celebrations, with wishes pouring in from across the globe. Notable among the well-wishers was a fan who likened Hiten to his iconic character, Pratham Mittal, expressing hopes for his continued success.

A Glimpse into Hiten and Gauri's Journey

The couple, known for their strong bond and mutual support, often shares snippets of their life together, much to their fans' delight. Their shared post not only reflected the depth of their relationship but also teased their fans with the announcement of their upcoming show, 'Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke'. This announcement has since sparked anticipation among their audience, eager to see the couple back on screen together. Hiten Tejwani, with a career spanning several hit television shows like 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', has carved a niche for himself in the industry, and his collaboration with Gauri is highly awaited.

Looking Forward: 'Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke'

The announcement of 'Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke' has opened a new chapter for Hiten and Gauri, promising a blend of romance and drama that has been the hallmark of their previous collaborations. As details about the show remain tightly under wraps, fans are left speculating about the storyline and the characters Hiten and Gauri will portray. The excitement is palpable, with many eager to see how the couple's real-life chemistry translates on screen in this new venture.

As Hiten Tejwani steps into another year of life with love and support from his fans and family, the announcement of 'Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke' adds to the reasons for celebration. This new project not only signifies a professional milestone for Hiten and Gauri but also reaffirms their status as one of television's most beloved couples. As they embark on this new journey together, the anticipation among their fans is a testament to their enduring appeal and the impact they've had on their audience over the years.