Hitachi India Set to Become Largest Revenue Contributor to Parent Company in Next Decade

Hitachi India, a subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate Hitachi, is set to become the largest revenue contributor to its parent company over the next decade, according to company representative Kaushal. In the fiscal year ending March 2023, Hitachi reported a global revenue of 7.64 trillion yen ($52.44 billion). However, the specific contribution from India was not disclosed.

Hitachi’s Power and Rail Business in India

Hitachi Energy India, a crucial cog in Hitachi’s operations, manufactures a range of power and rail components. These include transformers, circuit-breakers, and railway parts, which are integral to numerous domestic and international projects. The company has significant expansion plans in North America, including an ongoing rail deal in Baltimore for the Washington D.C. metro system.

India’s Rising Energy Demand

Last year, India saw a surge in power demand, leading the government to ramp up electricity generation, particularly in renewable energy. This surge has been beneficial to companies like Hitachi Energy, which has secured contracts for significant projects, such as integrating 4GW of renewable energy from Rajasthan into India’s national grid.

Fiscal Performance and Future Prospects

Hitachi Energy India is trading at a lower price compared to its last closing, posting a net profit of 24.74 Crores in its last quarter. The company, which has 75.00% promoter holding and 25.00% public holding, offers a comprehensive grid portfolio and transportation solutions including railway, eMobility, aviation, and marine. The company’s future prospects seem promising, with the ASEAN-India region contributing 9.4% (717.7 billion yen) to Hitachi’s total revenue in fiscal 2023.