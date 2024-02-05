Historical Records of Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple Disclosed by ASI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has disclosed historical records related to the revered Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex in Mathura, offering a glimpse into the site's architectural and historical significance dating back nearly a century. The release of this information, documented in a 1920 gazette, is likely to impact ongoing discussions and research pertaining to the temple's ancient history, heritage, and conservation efforts.

Records from a Bygone Era

The historical records unveiled by the ASI reveal that the Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura was erected on the site of the Shrikrushna Temple, which was reportedly demolished by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The gazette's documentation serves as an indispensable source of information, providing a snapshot of the temple's status in the early 20th century.

Land Dispute and Ownership Claims

The disclosed records also throw light on a contentious land dispute involving 13.37 acres, with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas staking claim to 10.9 acres. The Hindu side demands the relocation of the mosque to restore the land to what they believe to be Lord Krishna's birthplace. This revelation could have significant implications for current and future legal and ownership disputes concerning the site.

Significance of the RTI Revelation

The released information, obtained through a recent Right to Information (RTI) inquiry, discloses ASI's alleged involvement in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute in Mathura. This vital evidence reveals the purported role of Aurangzeb in the destruction of the temple to make way for the Shahi Idgah Mosque. The Gazette's mention of the Keshav Dev temple at Katra mound, suggesting its replacement by a mosque, is poised to be a crucial piece of supporting evidence in the ongoing legal confrontation.

In summary, the ASI's disclosure of historical records from a 1920 gazette concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex provides profound insights into the site's architectural and historical aspects. It also has the potential to influence discussions and research related to the temple's ancient past, heritage, and conservation efforts, as well as the resolution of legal and ownership disputes surrounding the site.