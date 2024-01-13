Historic Unveiling of India’s Grand Ram Temple Set to Draw National Attention

In a momentous occasion that marks a significant chapter in India’s history, the grand Ram Temple, referred to as Ram Mandir, is set to be unveiled on January 22. The construction of the Ram Mandir has been a topic of national interest, culminating a string of historical and political events. Poised to become a landmark destination, the temple is expected to draw attention from religious groups, political entities, and the general public alike.

Unveiling of the Grand Ram Mandir

Over 7,000 guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are set to attend the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a city of immense religious importance in India. The event will be covered comprehensively by Doordarshan, which is set to install nearly 40 cameras at various locations in Ayodhya, including the new Ram temple complex, for live coverage of the consecration ceremony in cutting-edge 4K technology. The Uttar Pradesh government and the Ayodhya administration have left no stone unturned in preparations for this historic day.

Remarkable Media Coverage

The entire coverage of the consecration ceremony will be broadcast live in multiple languages on various channels, promising comprehensive coverage of the event. The grandeur of the temple’s architecture, the significance to the community, and the ceremonies involved in the unveiling are expected to be highlighted during the coverage. The temple complex will be opened to the public from January 23 onwards, following the inaugural event.

Absence of Religious Authorities

However, the consecration ceremony has also stirred controversy. The Shankaracharyas, governing the Dashanami Sampradaya, an order of ascetics who have renounced worldly life, have decided to skip the unveiling of the Ram Temple. The four Mutts in Joshimath, Puri, Sringeri, and Dwarka, responsible for preserving and interpreting the Vedas and other liturgy according to the Advaita Vedanta school of Hindu philosophy, have indicated their absence from the ceremony. They assert that the consecration ceremony does not adhere to Hindu scriptures, which adds a noteworthy dimension to the event.