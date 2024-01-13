Historic School in Hubballi Threatened by Development Plans

The Government Kannada Boys’ School in Hubballi, a beacon of regional education for over a century, is on the brink of demolition. Its 156-year-old walls, echoing the laughter and dreams of generations, are slated to be replaced by a multi-storey car parking facility. This drastic measure, initiated by the Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagara Corporation, has triggered a wave of protest from the school’s alumni and teaching staff, who are striving to revert the decision and safeguard the school’s legacy.

Preserving Heritage or Parking Cars?

The Karnataka government’s decision to tear down the second-largest student-populated school in the state to facilitate a Rs 18 crore parking facility has raised many eyebrows. The move comes as a response to the city’s failing Fazal parking system, but critics question the necessity of such drastic measures, particularly when a privately funded parking building is already under construction nearby.

Stalwarts Rise to the Occasion

Alumni and teachers of the historic school have banded together to stand against the anticipated demolition. They have launched a signature campaign to appeal against the decision, urging for an intervention by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They are adamant about preserving the school, which has played a crucial role in the region’s education system for generations.

Legal and Political Hurdles

Despite the outcry, the demolition plans continue unabated. The Detailed Project Report (DPR), outlining the construction of the new car parking facility, has been commissioned by Congress MLA Prasad Abbaiyya. Even the Education Department has given its consent to the controversial decision. This move seems to contradict Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s earlier assurances to protect the interests and heritage of the Kannada language. The fate of the school’s 58 students and three teachers remains uncertain, with plans for relocation still under discussion.