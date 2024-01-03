Historic Ram Temple Consecration Set for January 22: Invitations and Details Revealed

The much-anticipated Ram Temple consecration event, described as ‘grand’ and a ‘once in a lifetime’ spectacle, is set to take place on January 22. This momentous occasion, happening after a span of 495 years, is marked by the unveiling of an invitation docket that is exclusive to a select group of VVIPs.

Details of the Consecration Ceremony

The invitation includes a detailed docket containing historical insights, a depiction of the temple, and specifics about the ceremony. Attendees are instructed to be present by 11 am, with the ceremony beginning at 12.20 pm – a time chosen for its auspicious alignment with Paush Shukla Dwadashi. The event is expected to mark ‘Ram lalla’s return to the original seat within the new grand temple home.’

Distinguished Participants

Five prominent individuals, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will participate in the ceremony inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. Following the ritual, Prime Minister Modi is slated to address the public. The invitation also highlights the significant role played by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the temple’s historical journey.

Exclusive Booklets

Those in attendance will receive a booklet titled ‘Memoire of Honour,’ which provides information on significant contributors to the temple’s construction. Another booklet, ‘Words and Actions that Navigated the Course,’ features photographs and summaries of influential figures in the temple movement.

The consecration of the Ram Temple is regarded as a significant religious and cultural event in India’s history. It is expected to draw attention from a global audience, and the ceremony’s details and arrangements have been meticulously organized to reflect the temple’s historical significance and cultural impact.