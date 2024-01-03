en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Historic Ram Temple Consecration Set for January 22: Invitations and Details Revealed

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Historic Ram Temple Consecration Set for January 22: Invitations and Details Revealed

The much-anticipated Ram Temple consecration event, described as ‘grand’ and a ‘once in a lifetime’ spectacle, is set to take place on January 22. This momentous occasion, happening after a span of 495 years, is marked by the unveiling of an invitation docket that is exclusive to a select group of VVIPs.

Details of the Consecration Ceremony

The invitation includes a detailed docket containing historical insights, a depiction of the temple, and specifics about the ceremony. Attendees are instructed to be present by 11 am, with the ceremony beginning at 12.20 pm – a time chosen for its auspicious alignment with Paush Shukla Dwadashi. The event is expected to mark ‘Ram lalla’s return to the original seat within the new grand temple home.’

Distinguished Participants

Five prominent individuals, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will participate in the ceremony inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. Following the ritual, Prime Minister Modi is slated to address the public. The invitation also highlights the significant role played by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the temple’s historical journey.

Exclusive Booklets

Those in attendance will receive a booklet titled ‘Memoire of Honour,’ which provides information on significant contributors to the temple’s construction. Another booklet, ‘Words and Actions that Navigated the Course,’ features photographs and summaries of influential figures in the temple movement.

The consecration of the Ram Temple is regarded as a significant religious and cultural event in India’s history. It is expected to draw attention from a global audience, and the ceremony’s details and arrangements have been meticulously organized to reflect the temple’s historical significance and cultural impact.

0
India Spirituality
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Ring in New Year with Bhutan's Royal Family

By Dil Bar Irshad

Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS

By Dil Bar Irshad

Explosion and School Bus Accident Shake Kerala: A Day of Unfortunate Incidents

By Rafia Tasleem

Reasi DM Mandates CCTV Installation and Employee Data Collection in Commercial Establishments

By Dil Bar Irshad

Emergency Response Tames Major Blaze in Ludhiana as Oil Tanker Overtur ...
@Accidents · 7 mins
Emergency Response Tames Major Blaze in Ludhiana as Oil Tanker Overtur ...
heart comment 0
Ludhiana Engulfed: Fuel Tanker Sparks Major Fire on Flyover, No Casualties

By Geeta Pillai

Ludhiana Engulfed: Fuel Tanker Sparks Major Fire on Flyover, No Casualties
Hyundai Unveils Creta Facelift: A Comprehensive Design Overhaul

By Rafia Tasleem

Hyundai Unveils Creta Facelift: A Comprehensive Design Overhaul
Rohit Srivastava’s Insightful Analysis on the Indian Financial Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rohit Srivastava's Insightful Analysis on the Indian Financial Market
COMEDK Unveils the Full Schedule for UGET 2024: Key Dates and Details

By Dil Bar Irshad

COMEDK Unveils the Full Schedule for UGET 2024: Key Dates and Details
Latest Headlines
World News
NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview
23 seconds
NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview
Chronic Illness and the Uncertainty of Motherhood: A 25-Year-Old’s Struggle
37 seconds
Chronic Illness and the Uncertainty of Motherhood: A 25-Year-Old’s Struggle
Elon Phoenix Seeks Breakthrough Against Undefeated William & Mary Tribe
40 seconds
Elon Phoenix Seeks Breakthrough Against Undefeated William & Mary Tribe
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Boosts Women's Wellness Portfolio with MenoLabs Acquisition
58 seconds
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Boosts Women's Wellness Portfolio with MenoLabs Acquisition
Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration
1 min
Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration
Nigeria's Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?
1 min
Nigeria's Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?
Boston Clinic's Technology: A Life-saving Beacon Amidst Opioid Crisis
2 mins
Boston Clinic's Technology: A Life-saving Beacon Amidst Opioid Crisis
John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis
2 mins
John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis
The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush's Story
3 mins
The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush's Story
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
34 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app