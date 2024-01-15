en English
Historic Pran Pratishtha Ceremony to Consecrate Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Historic Pran Pratishtha Ceremony to Consecrate Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

In a week from today, an auspicious event of paramount significance is set to unfold at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a vital ritual in Hindu tradition marking the consecration of a temple, will breathe life into the deity’s idol, symbolically inviting the divine presence to inhabit the temple structure. This event, radiating reverence and spiritual fervor, is anticipated to draw devotees and religious leaders across the nation, marking a historic moment for the Ram Mandir that has long been a fulcrum of cultural and religious discourse in India.

Preparations Underway for the Pran Pratishtha

Preparations for this monumental occasion are in full swing, with priests and devotees engaged in myriad religious activities. In a special gesture, the Treasurer of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has appealed to the Shankaracharyas not to oppose the Pran Pratishtha. The temple’s soil is being distributed as a gift to guests, symbolizing their partaking in this sacred endeavor. A special anushthan has also been initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further augmenting the religious atmosphere ahead of the consecration ceremony.

Prime Minister’s Participation and Nationwide Sentiments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anticipated presence at the consecration ceremony is stirring immense national sentiment. His passionate messages and his participation in the special 11-day ritual preceding the ceremony have been received with widespread appreciation. Cultural programs and events in relation to the ceremony are being organized, providing a platform for collective participation and celebration.

Ram Mandir: A Landmark of Devotion and Perseverance

The Ram Mandir, set to host the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024, is a testament to years of effort and devotion. The Vedic rituals for the consecration of Ram Lalla commence on January 16, with provisions arranged for a crowd of 10,000 to 15,000 individuals. The ceremony, attended by an estimated 4,000 saints, holds immense spiritual significance as it signifies the infusion of life into the idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman. The anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha is palpable, with a surge in demand for saffron flags bearing images of Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

