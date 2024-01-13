Historic Land Reforms in Andhra Pradesh: A Promise Fulfilled

On a day that marked a paradigm shift in the annals of Andhra Pradesh’s land reforms, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao undertook a significant initiative. The Minister handed over ‘pattas’, or land rights, to individuals displaced by the development of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Pharma City. This remarkable move is the embodiment of a historic decision by the state government to register occupied government lands in the names of the displaced persons. The announcement was made at a well-attended event in Gajuwaka, a bustling town that has borne the brunt of industrial development.

Land Rights: A Promise Fulfilled

Aligning with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment, the initiative aims to give permanent rights over occupied lands to the beneficiaries. The Chief Minister had, in his manifesto, pledged to provide house sites to 30 lakh people across the state—a promise that is now being realized. The move is a testament to the government’s dedication to fulfilling its assurances and elevating the living conditions of its citizens.

Legal Framework and Future Preparations

The Revenue Minister assured that all actions would adhere to the highest legal standards, taking into account suggestions from courts and stakeholders. He further allayed concerns regarding the A.P. Land Titling Act, a legislation developed after extensive studies to benefit future generations. This Act is expected to bring transparency and stability to land transactions, thereby reducing litigation and fostering an environment of trust.

Modernizing Revenue Records

Moreover, the Revenue Department is harnessing modern technology to update revenue records in the state’s 17,000 villages. This innovative approach is designed to prevent disputes and streamline the administration of land resources. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna underscored the successful provision of conveyance deeds to thousands of beneficiaries of occupied government lands. He also highlighted the resolution of the Gajuwaka Society Land dispute, attributing the success to MLA Tippala Nagireddy’s tireless efforts.

In conclusion, the distribution of conveyance deeds to residents of Gajuwaka, who had occupied government lands for decades, and to those displaced by the steel plant and pharma city, is a watershed moment. The government has handed over conveyance deeds to 7,026 families, thereby fulfilling a historic decision and a promise outlined in its party manifesto. As the state government continues to regularize lands across the state, Andhra Pradesh stands on the cusp of a transformative era in land reforms.