Historic Inauguration: India's First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi Opens Its Doors

In a historic moment for India and the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi amidst a star-studded event. The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir, located on a sprawling 27-acre plot, symbolizes the harmony, peace, and tolerance shared by the two nations.

Advertisment

A Monumental Feat

The temple represents a socio-spiritual Hindu faith rooted in the Vedas and was formally established in 1907. After PM Modi's visit to the UAE in 2015, the government allocated land for the temple, marking the beginning of its construction. A beautiful confluence of religions is showcased in its construction, with key architectural features including seven spires representing the seven emirates of the UAE and traditional stone construction.

Celebrating Cultural Diversity

Advertisment

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Indian government officials, Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar and Shankar Mahadevan, members of the Ambani family, and senior Abu Dhabi officials. The temple complex includes various facilities like prayer halls, exhibitions, sports areas, and thematic gardens, promoting cultural diversity and tolerance.

Years of Hard Work and Dreams

The construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir involved over 200 volunteers dedicating more than 690,000 hours, with the use of pink sandstone from Rajasthan and marble from Italy. The temple stands at 108 feet tall and houses various deities. It also incorporates environmental-friendly features and has sensors for earthquake activity monitoring.

Advertisment

Expressing his gratitude towards the UAE leadership, PM Modi highlighted the temple as a symbol of communal harmony and global unity. The event marked the culmination of a vision by Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 1997, emphasizing the UAE's commitment to cultural diversity, tolerance, and peace.

As the first traditional Hindu stone mandir in the Middle East, the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi symbolizes a historic moment for India and Indians around the world. The intricate carvings depicting stories from Hindu epics and symbolic animals from the UAE serve as a testament to the rich cultural heritage shared by both nations.

In the words of music composer Shankar Mahadevan, "It's a joy to see such a magnificent temple being constructed in the UAE." Actor Dilip Joshi echoed the sentiment, praising the Ruler of Dubai for providing the land and permission to build the temple.

The grand structure, measuring 108 feet in height, 262 feet in length, and 180 feet in width, stands as a beacon of hope and unity, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the shared values between India and the UAE.

Today, as we celebrate the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, we are reminded of the importance of cultural diversity, tolerance, and peace in fostering a harmonious global community.