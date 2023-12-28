en English
Historic Consecration of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmobhoomi Mandir: A New Dawn in Ayodhya

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:14 am EST
Historic Consecration of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmobhoomi Mandir: A New Dawn in Ayodhya

The sacred city of Ayodhya, India, is on the cusp of a historic event, as it prepares for the consecration of the deity Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmobhoomi Mandir. This momentous occasion is set to span a period of seven days, commencing on January 16 and culminating in the final consecration on January 22.

A Ceremonial Spectacle

The grand ceremony will kickstart with an atonement ritual conducted by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. This will encompass a ‘Dashvidh’ bath, Vishnu worship, and the offering of a cow on the banks of the Saryu river. The next day, a procession will embark with the idol of Ram Lalla and devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash.

As the days progress, the temple will resonate with the chants of Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja. On the fourth day, a holy fire will be lit as a symbol of spiritual illumination, followed by the establishment of ‘Navagraha’ and a ‘havan’, signifying the nine celestial influencers according to Hindu astrology.

The Cleansing and The Consecration

The inner sanctum of the temple will be purified with holy Saryu water on January 20. This ritualistic cleansing will pave the way for Vaastu Shanti and ‘Annadhivas’ rituals, aligning the temple’s energy with the cosmic forces. On the penultimate day, the idol will be bathed in 125 urns, symbolizing the purification and sanctity of the deity.

The grand culmination of the ceremony will occur on January 22 with the final consecration in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’, a lunar mansion in Hindu astrology believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. This marks the end of the 450-year-long wait and signifies a milestone for many Indians.

Chhattisgarh’s Offering and The Way Forward

Adding to the grandeur of the event, the state of Chhattisgarh will contribute a significant offering of 3000 metric tons of rice to the ceremony. The state’s deep-rooted association with the revered deity and the ongoing construction of the Ram Vanagaman Path further solidify its connection with the epic tale of Shri Ram.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur emphasized the end of the long wait for the grand Ram Temple. He urged visitors to seek proper information before arrival. Highlighting the Modi government’s efforts in promoting religious tourism, Thakur pointed towards the construction of Ayodhya Dham and enhancements in transportation infrastructure including a new airport and a railway junction named after Lord Ram.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

