Historic Cannon Test Fires Hope for Tradition Revival in Vadodara Temple

In the heart of Vadodara, a 150-year-old brass cannon echoed its sound on Navlakhi Ground last Saturday, marking a significant event in the annals of the city's history. The cannon, a proud possession of the family-run Ranchhodrai temple, was tested as part of a legal process that the temple's chief priest, Janardhan Dave, has been engaged in since 1996.

A Battle for Tradition

The cannon was seized by the District Collector following a negative police report due to injuries sustained during the 1995 Dev Diwali procession. The legal tussle that ensued has seen the temple authorities and the district administration locked in a dispute over the right to fire the cannon during religious festivities.

Testing the Cannon

In response to this long-standing feud, the Vadodara civil court directed a testing of the cannon. The process was meticulously overseen by two court-appointed advocates, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, and a police Inspector from Raopura police station. The cannonballs used for the test were legally procured from Porbandar. The testing involved nine explosions with 1.5 kg of ammunition.

Rekindling Hope

During the test, the cannon fired successfully, exhibiting its might through sound and gunpowder. Notably, no parts of the cannon were dislodged, a crucial factor in the ongoing case. Janardhan Dave expressed hope that the forthcoming report by the experts might lead to the lifting of the firing prohibition in place since 1995.

The court is set to decide on the temple's permission to fire the cannon on January 30, based on the expert report. If the court rules in favour of the temple, Dave plans to organize a victory procession and looks forward to resonating the sound of the cannon during the next Dev Diwali celebration after a hiatus of 29 years, bringing a cherished tradition back to life.