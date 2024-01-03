en English
Automotive

Hisashi Takeuchi: The Man Reshaping Maruti Suzuki’s Trajectory

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
Hisashi Takeuchi, the Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, is now the recipient of the ‘Man of the Year’ award for 2023 by Autocar Professional. Since his leadership initiation in April 2022, Takeuchi has been instrumental in reshaping the trajectory of Maruti Suzuki, particularly in the SUV market segment.

Takeuchi’s Strategic Decisions

Under Takeuchi’s stewardship, Maruti Suzuki has catapulted to the forefront of the SUV segment. Successful launches of models such as the Grand Vitara, Fronx, and Jimny have not only captured significant market share but have also set the stage for the company’s leadership position in the fiscal year 2024. These strategic decisions reflect Takeuchi’s acumen for understanding market demands and delivering products that resonate with consumers.

Vision 3.0 Program

Beyond his success in the SUV segment, Takeuchi is also the architect of the ambitious Vision 3.0 program. This program outlines an audacious plan to double Maruti Suzuki’s production capacity and revenue within eight years, triple its exports from India, and increase its product lineup from 17 to 28 models. This roadmap is expected to leave an indelible mark on Takeuchi’s legacy at Maruti Suzuki, underlining his transformative impact on the company.

Future Anticipations

As Takeuchi steers Maruti Suzuki into the future, the company is exploring innovative solutions such as the ‘Giga Fuel Cell.’ Currently, this technology is undergoing public road testing in Japan to ascertain the feasibility of hydrogen fuel utilization. Additionally, the bus segment of Maruti Suzuki is also witnessing noteworthy YoY growth of 30%. This growth is predicted to reach pre-pandemic levels, spurred by a government push for infrastructure-led activities. These ventures further underscore Takeuchi’s commitment to lead Maruti Suzuki towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

Automotive Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

