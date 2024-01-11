en English
Business

Hiranandani Group Launches Yotta G1 Data Center in Gujarat

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 2:19 am EST
Hiranandani Group Launches Yotta G1 Data Center in Gujarat

The Hiranandani Group has inaugurated the Yotta G1 data center in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar. The state-of-the-art facility, representing an investment of Rs 500 crore, is designed to cater to the digital needs of both local and global customers.

Equipped for the Digital Future

The Yotta G1 data center boasts features such as fault-tolerant infrastructure, high-speed cloud computing and storage, advanced security measures, and sustainability initiatives. With a capacity for over 350 high-density racks and 2 MW power, the center is built to scale as per demand, ensuring it remains a robust and dynamic solution for evolving digital needs.

A Strategic Location for Global Business

Located within GIFT City, the data center aligns with the government’s development plans and complies with regulatory standards. The CEO of Hiranandani Group, Darshan Hiranandani, commended Gujarat for its supportive approach to global businesses, stating that the strategic location of the data center underscores this commitment.

Meeting IFSC Compliance Standards

The Yotta G1 data center is unique in its compliance with International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) norms. This allows global enterprises operating in the IFSC zone to govern their data by the laws of their home countries, providing them with control and continuity during crises. Among the IFSC-compliant services are easy currency conversion and business-friendly policies.

Co-Founder, MD & CEO of Yotta Data Services, Sunil Gupta, views the G1 as a significant achievement in delivering premier data center services to both international and local enterprises in Gujarat. The Yotta G1 data center joins Yotta’s expanding portfolio, which includes five other data centers in locations such as Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida. These centers are part of larger hyper scale campuses, underlining the Hiranandani Group’s commitment to advancing technological infrastructure.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

