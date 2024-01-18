Hindustan Unilever Q3FY24 Earnings Growth: Analysis and Outlook

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), a key player in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) landscape, is slated to witness a tepid earnings growth for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024. This subdued projection is attributed to a weak festive demand and a strategic decision by the company to slash prices, both factors expected to impact the volume and revenue growth.

Analysts’ Predictions and Contributing Factors

The collective estimates from five prominent brokerage houses spell a marginal 2.2% increase in net profit to 2,638 crore for Q3FY24, in comparison to 2,581 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year. Revenue for the quarter ending December 2023 is anticipated to remain relatively static year-over-year at 15,400 crore, with volume growth projected at a mere 1%-2%. Analysis from Kotak Institutional Equities envisions flat year-over-year revenue growth and a modest 2% increase in underlying volume growth (UVG), citing an absence of a significant uptick in festive demand.

Impact on Different Business Categories

The home-care and beauty and personal care (BPC) categories are predicted to see growth rates of 0.5% and 0.8% respectively, also impacted by the price reductions. HUL’s earnings before interest, tax depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) are projected to rise slightly by 1.3% to 3,581 crore from 3,537 crore year-over-year, with an anticipated EBITDA margin expansion of 77 basis points to 24.0%. This margin improvement is expected as a result of dwindling palm oil and other input costs.

Other Influential Factors

The termination of HUL’s marketing agreement with GSK as of November 1, 2023, is also brought up as a variable that may influence Q3 results. A decrease in the prices of critical raw materials, such as a 7.9% year-over-year drop in palm oil prices and a flat year-over-year but 6.6% quarter-over-quarter decline in Palm Fatty Acid (PFAD) prices, have facilitated regional firms to compete more effectively by offering high-quality products and capturing market share. In retaliation, HUL is amplifying advertising and offering extra channel incentives to sustain competitiveness with regional brands. Future perspectives, including competition from local and regional players, and rural versus urban demand, are flagged as critical points to monitor.