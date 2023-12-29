en English
Business

Hindustan Unilever Faces Distributor Backlash Over New Margin Structure

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:40 am EST
Hindustan Unilever Faces Distributor Backlash Over New Margin Structure

In a move that has stirred controversy and discord among distributors, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), the Indian multinational fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant, has revised its distributor margin structure. This alteration, which has seen the fixed margin drop from 3.9% to 3.3%, while the performance-based variable margin rose from 0.7% to 2% for general trade distributors, has been met with strong resistance from the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF).

Rationale Behind HUL’s Decision

The change to the margin structure – already implemented in 100 towns and set to go nationwide from April – is viewed as HUL’s strategy to invigorate its general trade distribution and trim costs, particularly in rural areas. This decision comes against the backdrop of dwindling volume growth in the FMCG industry. For non-general trade distributors, HUL has upped the performance-based margin from 0.4% to 1.7%.

AICPDF’s Opposition to the New Margin Structure

The AICPDF, however, has decried this new margin strategy as a ‘draconian’ measure that could burden distributors with extra sales and jeopardize the sustainability of the distribution network. The apex body representing distributors contends that this shift creates a win-loss scenario as opposed to a win-win situation. It has called upon HUL to maintain a 5% base margin with separate incentives, arguing that the new terms seem unreasonable.

Impending Consequences if Negotiations Fail

If negotiations reach a stalemate and HUL persists with what the AICPDF deems as unreasonable terms, the federation may contemplate halting the procurement of HUL products. The AICPDF has also highlighted the potential challenge for distributors in reaching the new variable margins. This echoes a similar situation in 2021, when Metro Cash & Carry India ceased operations with Mondelez International over reduced margin demands.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

