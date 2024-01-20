Hindu Temple Undergoes Traditional 'Snapan' Purification Ritual with Sacred Water and Flowers

In a significant religious ceremony, a Hindu temple experienced a customary purification ritual known as 'snapan.' This ritual involved the cleansing of the sanctum sanctorum with water from 81 urns, sourced from various religious places and rivers throughout India, including Sitamarhi in Bihar and Nepal. This water holds a sacred status as it originates from the birthplace of Sita, a revered figure in Hindu mythology.

Cleansing with Sacred Elements

Along with water, the sanctum was also purified with medicated water containing cow urine (gau mutra) and fruit juices. These elements carry special significance in Hindu rituals. An estimated 50 kg of flowers, including lotus, rose, jasmine, and chrysanthemum, were used during the ceremony, adding to the richness and vibrancy of the event.

Halting of Darshan

Prior to this event, the darshan (viewing) of 'Ram Lalla Virajman,' the old idol in the makeshift temple, was halted. It is scheduled to be moved to the sanctum sanctorum, with plans to resume darshan on January 23, along with the unveiling of the new idol. The halt in darshan signals a period of transition and preparation for the temple.

Additional Rituals

Other rituals performed included 'Shakradhivas,' 'Phaladhivas,' and 'Pushpadhivas.' These involved offerings of sugar and sweets, fruit, and flowers to the idol, signifying devotion and reverence. Additionally, a hawan (a Vedic ritual of making offerings into a consecrated fire) has been taking place since Friday, continuing into the evening around the Mandap, located near the temple site. These rituals highlight the intricate traditions and beliefs associated with such significant religious events.