Hindu Leaders Converge at Dharmika Sadas in Tirumala to Discuss Sanatana Dharma Propagation

The ongoing Dharmika Sadas in Tirumala has become a platform of convergence for key Hindu pontiffs and religious leaders, with discussions centered around the propagation and preservation of Hindu Sanatana Dharma. The event, spanning three days, saw the participation of 57 dignitaries, both in person and virtually, offering their insights and suggestions to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on how to advance these principles.

Key Insights from Religious Leaders

Sri Mukundananda Maharaj from Jyotir Mutt emphasized the need for equitable treatment of all beings and the integration of traditional Hindu values into modern education systems. His sentiments echoed those of Sri Narayanjee Maharaj from Dwaraka Sankaracharya Mutt, who highlighted the importance of unity among leaders of different Hindu sects. He further underscored the crucial role of TTD in leading the propagation and protection of Dharma.

Engagement of Priests and Education for Lower Social Classes

Sri Soundarajan from Chilukuru Balaji Temple called for the active engagement of priests in safeguarding Dharma. He also stressed the need to educate lower social classes in Hindu teachings, thereby fostering a holistic development of society. The conference also discussed introducing yoga and Sanskrit in schools.

TTD's Role and Future Initiatives

TTD officials, including Chairman Sri Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and Executive Officer Sri AV Dharma Reddy, affirmed their commitment to glorifying Hindu Sanatana Dharma. They welcomed those practicing other faiths to take up Hinduism and expressed their intention to establish a system for proper initiation into the Hindu religion at Tirumala. The focus was not only on bringing back those who had converted to other faiths but also on preventing conversions and promoting unity among different Hindu sects.

The event concluded with resolutions to be presented on the final day, marking a significant step towards the sustenance and propagation of Hindu Sanatana Dharma for future generations.