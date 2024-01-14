en English
Agriculture

Himachal Village Battles Water Scarcity with Artificial Glaciers

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
Himachal Village Battles Water Scarcity with Artificial Glaciers

The quaint village of Hango, nestled in Himachal Pradesh’s Hangrang Valley, stands at a dizzying altitude of 11,256 feet. This winter, the village finds itself grappling with an acute water shortage, a situation amplified by the lack of snowfall. This predicament is particularly alarming for the villagers who rely on the winter snowfall to irrigate their crops, including green peas and potatoes, during the parched summer months.

Emulating the ‘Glacier Man’

However, the villagers are not sitting idle. Inspired by the ingenuity of Chhewang Norphel, famously known as the ‘Glacier Man’ of Ladakh, they have taken to creating artificial glaciers as a potential solution to their water woes. Norphel had previously innovated the technique of freezing water during the winter months to create artificial glaciers. These served as a vital source of irrigation water in the summer in the arid region of Ladakh, a place that shares climatic similarities with Hango.

A Ray of Hope in Ice

In Hango, this experimental approach has shown initial signs of success, with visible ice formation. The villagers are optimistic that the thawing of these artificial glaciers come summer will answer their water needs on a sustained basis. The initiative has received acclaim from local Zila Parishad member, Shanta Kumar Negi. He praised the efforts of the villagers, expressing hope that it might help maintain the fertility of their lands and transform the current scenario of the region, which is now akin to a cold desert, receiving minimal rainfall and snowfall.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

