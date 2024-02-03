Himachal Pradesh's Heavy Snowfall: Roads Blocked Under Severe Weather Conditions

Unprecedented Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh, a scenic northern Indian state, has recently been the epicenter of severe weather conditions, including a significant hailstorm in Shimla on Wednesday night and intermittent rains. The high hills and tribal areas of the state experienced moderate to heavy snowfall on Thursday, with Shimla, the state capital, witnessing its first snowfall of the season. This unexpected weather event was met with excitement and anticipation by locals, tourists, and farmers alike.

Snowfall's Mixed Impact

Covering a 5-km stretch between Kufri and Fagu, the snowfall transformed Shimla's Mall Road and Ridge into festive hotspots. However, the merriment was tinged with concern as the snowfall and subsequent rain caused disruptions. Over 240 roads, including six national highways, were closed to traffic and 677 transformers disrupted. The tribal districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul, and Spiti bore the brunt of these road blockages. The upper Shimla area, including Kufri, Fagu, and Narkanda, also faced vehicular standstills.

Authorities' Response and Weather Warnings

Local authorities, led by SP Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, have been working tirelessly to clear the roads. The local Meteorological (MeT) office has issued weather warnings, including an orange warning for heavy snow and rain and a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning on select days. These alerts serve to prepare residents and tourists for potential weather-related disruptions.

Snowfall and its Repercussions

Despite the disruptions, farmers and those in the agriculture sector view the heavy snowfall as a relief following a prolonged dry spell, anticipating benefits for Rabi crops. The tourism industry, too, is optimistic about the increased footfall due to the snowfall. Renowned tourist spots across the state, including Manali and Dalhousie, are experiencing their share of snowfall. The state has endured a significant rain deficit in recent months, with December 2023 and January 2024 being particularly dry. The MeT forecasts a continued wet spell until February 5, which may bring further disruptions to essential services and reduce visibility, but also promises much-needed relief for the region's agriculture and tourism sectors.