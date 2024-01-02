Himachal Pradesh Unveils Solar Power Scheme for Young Entrepreneurs

On January 1, the Himachal Pradesh government inaugurated the second phase of the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-Up Yojana,’ aiming to kindle the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth within the region. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, places an emphasis on the development of solar power projects (SPPs) for individuals aged 21 to 45 years, aligning perfectly with the state’s clean energy objectives.

Designing Solar Power Dreams

The scheme, unveiled in a State Cabinet meeting in Shimla, is structured to incentivize the installation of SPPs with capacities ranging from 100 kW to 500 kW. These projects are expected not only to contribute significantly to the state’s renewable energy targets but also to present a viable source of self-employment, potentially fueling economic growth among the youth.

A Guaranteed Income for a Quarter Century

Participants of the Yojana will benefit from a guaranteed ‘monthly income’ over a span of 25 years, with amounts varying based on the capacity of the solar project installed. For a project with a capacity of 100 kW, the monthly income stands at around ₹20,000; for a 200 kW project, it ascends to ₹40,000, and for a 500 kW project, it peaks at ₹1 lakh. The land requirements for these projects are 3, 5, and 10 bighas respectively.

Government Support and Challenges Ahead

The beneficiaries are required to contribute a 10% security deposit, while the government pledges to facilitate a 70% bank loan and provide 30% equity to support these ventures. Despite this promising initiative, some challenges persist. Legal ambiguity regarding ancestral land ownership poses significant hurdles for the scheme, as lack of clarity on land ownership and registration may slow down the implementation of the solar projects.