Himachal Pradesh Set for Sweeping Education Reforms: Rs 300 Crore Allocation Announced

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced a significant commitment to bolster educational facilities across the state. A substantial allocation of Rs 300 crore has been dedicated to the education sector in the upcoming budget. Sukhu disclosed the government's ambitious plans for education reforms at the 'Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar' event held in Ladoli, nestled in the Chintpurni assembly constituency of Una.

Revolutionizing Education

The proposed reforms aim to provide quality education to all students and ensure equal opportunities. One of the main highlights is the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in every assembly constituency. The government has already started the process of selecting suitable land, with construction expected to begin within a year for a school in the Chintpurni constituency.

English-Medium Curriculum

Besides infrastructure development, the Chief Minister also announced a significant shift in the education model. Starting from the next academic session, an English-medium curriculum will be introduced in government schools right from the first grade. This change is expected to equip students with the necessary language skills for higher education and future employment opportunities.

Health Sector Reforms

Alongside the education sector, the Chief Minister also shed light on proposed reforms in the health sector. These include the introduction of state-of-the-art robotic surgery and modern medical technology. Sukhu emphasized that visible results from these reforms are expected within the next two years, transforming the health landscape of Himachal Pradesh.