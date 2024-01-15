Himachal Pradesh High Court Pushes for Pedestrian Safety on Kiratpur-Manali Highway

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has recently issued notices to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This move comes in response to a petition demanding significant improvements for pedestrian safety on the Kiratpur-Manali highway. The division bench of the High Court, consisting of Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, has directed the NHAI, Transport Ministry, and the deputy commissioner of Bilaspur to respond by the next hearing date.

Details of the Petition

The petitioner, Madan Lal Sharma, who also serves as the general secretary of the Bilaspur-based Fourlane Visthapit and Prabahavit Samiti (FVPS), outlined the severe lack of foot overbridges, underpasses, and pathways on the highway. This shortage is particularly acute at 20 intersections within Bilaspur district, where only a single footbridge is currently in place. Sharma’s petition emphasized the danger posed to schoolchildren, many of whom are forced to cross the highway to reach schools located near eight of these intersections.

NHAI’s Negligence

Sharma also took the opportunity to point out the NHAI’s glaring failure to install adequate crash barriers, streetlights, and medical aid posts along the highway. The absence of these critical safety features poses an unnecessary risk to accident victims. The petition cited the Indian Road Congress codes for pedestrian safety, noting the lack of sidewalks and inadequate lighting on service roads.

Use of Toll Fee

Sharma argues that the toll fee collected should logically be used to cover the costs for medical aid and traffic regulation. He believes that the current situation unjustly benefits the NHAI contractor. The High Court has scheduled March 19 as the next hearing date for this pressing case.

State Government’s Response

In response, the State Government of Himachal Pradesh has announced plans to improve pedestrian safety on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane National Highway. The proposal includes the establishment of three new Traffic-cum-Tourist-Police stations in Bilaspur, Mandi, and Kullu districts. These stations will feature an Intelligent Traffic Management System with Control Room for swift police assistance during accidents. The plan also suggests the installation of advanced technology, such as emergency call boxes and CCTV cameras, to prevent accidents on the highway. A panel has been constituted to study the issue of reducing traffic violations and ensure road safety enforcement measures on the highway. The panel is expected to submit its report by May 7, 2023.