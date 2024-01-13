en English
Automotive

Himachal Pradesh Government to Scrap 15-Year-Old Vehicles, Paves Way for Electric Transition

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Himachal Pradesh Government to Scrap 15-Year-Old Vehicles, Paves Way for Electric Transition

In a sweeping reform, the Himachal Pradesh government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, has declared a significant overhaul of the state’s transport department. The key change involves the cancellation of registrations and scrapping of government vehicles that have been in service for over 15 years, with plans to replace them with electric vehicles (EVs).

Facilitating Change: Scrapping Centers and Electric Revolution

To streamline the process, six registered vehicle scrapping centers will be established across the state. An expression of interest has already been issued to set these up. The transition is not merely a replacement of old for new but marks a significant shift towards sustainable transportation. The scrapped government vehicles will be succeeded by EVs, in line with a broader ecological commitment. The current vehicle count in Himachal Pradesh stands at 22,43,524, with a minor fraction being electric.

Enhancing Road Safety and Technological Integration

Simultaneously, the state government is working to enhance road safety. Accident-prone areas are being identified for corrective measures, and an intelligent traffic management system is slated for installation at transport barriers by June 30. In addition, CCTV cameras will be set up, ensuring comprehensive monitoring and swift response to any incidents. Furthermore, fitness certificates for private vehicles will now be issued through automatic testing stations, replacing the previous manual system.

Expanding Electric Infrastructure and Revenue Generation

The state’s shift to electric isn’t limited to government vehicles alone. Plans are underway to expand the number of electric taxis and charging stations. The Indian Oil Corporation has shown interest in augmenting the e-charging infrastructure. Simultaneously, the transport department is generating revenue by auctioning fancy vehicle numbers. The previously exclusive ‘1’ number is now up for grabs to the public via bidding. Despite the monumental changes, some routes have received no interest for bus operation and will be re-advertised.

Automotive India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

