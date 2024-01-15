en English
Education

Himachal Pradesh Government Launches ‘My School-My Pride’ Initiative

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Himachal Pradesh Government Launches 'My School-My Pride' Initiative

Launching a unique initiative to uplift the quality of education in government schools, the Himachal Pradesh government has introduced a new campaign, ‘My School-My Pride’. This initiative is part of the broader ‘Apna Vidyalaya’ programme, which encourages individuals and organizations to adopt a government school and contribute significantly towards its development. The contributions can span a wide range, including career counseling, special remedial classes, yoga training, or direct financial donations.

Community Engagement in Education

The programme is not limited to organizations; it is also a call to arms for retired teachers, professionals, housewives, and community members. These individuals are encouraged to volunteer their time and skills to provide academic support, all without expecting any compensation. This initiative, titled ‘Apna Vidyalaya’: The Himachal School Adoption Programme (HSAP), aims to foster partnerships involving public representatives, administrative leaders, and skilled volunteers to enhance the quality of government schools.

Support in Times of Need

A notable aspect of this initiative is that the ‘adopters’ will also provide support during periods of teacher shortages or absences. To ensure the smooth running and effectiveness of the initiative, a robust monitoring system has been put in place. MPs, MLAs, officers, and education department officials are not just spectators. They are urged to participate actively as School Patrons or mentors, recommending improvements for their adopted schools.

Transparency and Accountability

Moreover, the initiative takes a step towards transparency and accountability with the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) set to create a dedicated portal for the ‘Apna Vidyalaya’ programme. This portal will enable real-time monitoring of the programme and its impact, ensuring that the intended results are achieved. This initiative is a successor to the previous BJP government’s ‘Akhand Shiksha Jyoti – mere school se nikle moti’ scheme, which centred on successful alumni contributing to their former government schools.

Education India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

