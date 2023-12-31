Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Takes New Year’s Eve Stroll on Mall Road

As the world bid farewell to 2023, the historic Mall Road of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, India, hummed with festive energy. The state’s Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with his cabinet, joined the public and visitors in the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Marking the occasion with warmth and camaraderie, they roamed the bustling street, offering New Year greetings to everyone they met.

Winter Carnival: A Beacon of Revived Tourism

In the heart of the city, the Ridge, a large open space near the center, was alive with the Winter Carnival. This was the first time the event was held in Shimla, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing tourism in the state. The Chief Minister attended the carnival, appreciating the cultural program and the spirited atmosphere it created. The event served as a testament to the state’s resilience and dedication to progress, especially in the face of recent natural disasters.

A Warm Welcome for Tourists

The Chief Minister emphasized the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh as a draw for tourists. He acknowledged the people’s support during a recent natural disaster, assuring that the state is now ready to host visitors. He also instructed the police to assist, rather than arrest, drunk tourists, promoting an atmosphere of hospitality under the slogan ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.

Honoring the Leadership

During the event, the Mayor of Shimla, Surender Chauhan, and other dignitaries honored the Chief Minister and the cabinet members present. Their presence and interaction with the public during the celebrations represented a symbolic joining of the government with the people in greeting the New Year.

New Year’s Eve in Manali

Meanwhile, in the charming town of Manali, also in Himachal Pradesh, the New Year’s celebrations were in full swing. The local culture, food, and traditional dance were the highlights, creating a festive atmosphere to welcome the New Year. Preparations made by Himachal Tourism and local hotels ensured a memorable experience for the tourists.

As the clock struck midnight and 2024 began, the people of Himachal Pradesh, their government, and the visitors from around the world celebrated together. The festive spirit, combined with the government’s efforts to boost tourism, heralded a promising year ahead for the state.