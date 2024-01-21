Himachal Pradesh Bolsters Rural Economy: Farmers Receive Major Support from State Government

In a decisive move towards bolstering the rural economy and farmer empowerment, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced and inaugurated a series of projects and support schemes in the Nalagarh assembly constituency of Solan district. These initiatives, which total around Rs 90 crore, clearly underline the state government's commitment to uplifting the conditions of farmers and fostering rural development.

Investing in Rural Infrastructure

Among the projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister are crucial infrastructural developments such as bridges and roads. The construction of these facilities is expected to significantly improve connectivity in rural areas, thereby promoting commerce and facilitating the movement of goods and individuals. A prominent part of these projects is a lift irrigation water supply scheme, set to greatly enhance the availability of water for farming purposes.

Supporting Farmers and Boosting Agricultural Production

Besides infrastructure, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also announced a series of initiatives directly aimed at supporting farmers. The purchasing price of milk has been increased, a move that is expected to directly benefit dairy farmers and stimulate the dairy industry. In addition, the state government has launched the second phase of the Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Yojana. Under this scheme, farmers are offered subsidies for setting up solar plants, a clear nod towards sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices.

Disaster Relief and Resilience

The inauguration event also served as a platform for the Chief Minister to announce a Special Relief Package of Rs 4,500 crore for disaster relief. This comes at a time when the state is grappling with financial challenges, yet underscores the government's commitment to protecting its citizens. This package is designed to aid those affected by natural disasters and to help communities build resilience against future calamities. To support this initiative, local associations and individuals made contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund during the gathering.

All these measures combined underscore the Himachal Pradesh government's dedicated efforts towards farmer empowerment and managing the impacts of natural disasters effectively. These initiatives not only signal a promising future for the farming community but also paint a picture of a government that is committed to its people's welfare and sustainable development.