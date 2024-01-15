Himachal Pradesh Accelerates Green Energy Revolution with EV Charging Stations

The Transport Department of Himachal Pradesh has accelerated its commitment to environmental sustainability by installing seven electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) along the Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Kullu-Manali-Keylong green corridor. This initiative is a part of the broader strategy of promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and is set to expand with tenders being invited for an additional 45 EV charging stations across five newly proposed green corridors. By providing a 50 percent subsidy to private operators willing to establish these stations, the state government is leading the way in incentivizing a green energy revolution.

Green Corridors: The Road to Sustainability

The green corridor initiative forms a central part of the ambitious strategy announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu in his inaugural budget speech. The plan involves the creation of six green corridors to encourage the use of EVs, thereby reducing carbon emissions. These charging stations are strategically located along the route to Keylong, ensuring that EV owners can conveniently recharge their vehicles throughout their journey.

Fostering a Green Economy

In addition to the green corridor initiative, the state government has implemented other measures such as offering subsidies for the purchase of e-taxis, e-buses, and e-trucks under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Yojna. This scheme is expected to boost employment opportunities and promote the use of environmentally friendly transportation options. Significantly, the government has also prohibited the acquisition of diesel and petrol vehicles in the public sector from this year onwards, reflecting its commitment to a sustainable future.

Aiming for a Greener Future

The state’s initiatives are aimed at establishing Himachal Pradesh as a leader in green energy by 2026. The focus on EVs and the implementation of charging infrastructure across the state is a decisive move towards reducing carbon emissions and addressing the urgent issue of global warming. With these actions, Himachal Pradesh is not only taking significant steps towards sustainability but is also setting an example for other states to follow in the quest for a greener future.