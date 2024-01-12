en English
High Energy Batteries (India) Limited: A Deep Dive into India’s Defense Battery Manufacturing

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
High Energy Batteries (India) Limited, a firm established in 1979, has carved out its niche in manufacturing high-tech batteries catering to military applications and commercial use. The company’s vigorous R&D focuses on creating batteries such as Silver Oxide Zinc, Nickel Cadmium, and Silver Chloride Magnesium, targeted towards critical applications in the nation’s defense and aerospace sectors.

Revenue Generation and Market Position

Domestically, the company generates a substantial majority of its revenue, with significant sales to the Navy, Navy Research Labs, DRDO Labs, and Defence Public Sectors. India’s defense industry, one of the largest globally, is aiming for a turnover of US $25 million in aerospace and defense manufacturing by 2025.

Financial Performance Overview

High Energy Batteries reported a revenue increase of 16.75% in FY23 over FY22, and a net profit increase of 14.21%. Notably, the company witnessed a decrease in profit margins, with the OPM dropping from 37% to 34% and the NPM from 31% to 30%. Return ratios such as RoE and RoCE also experienced a downturn.

Debt Position and Future Outlook

However, the company improved its debt position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio and a higher interest coverage ratio. The article concludes by acknowledging the risks associated with raw material costs and dependency on military orders, while also recognizing the potential benefits from India’s Atmanirbhar initiative, a push for self-reliance in key sectors.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

