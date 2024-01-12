High Energy Batteries (India) Limited: A Deep Dive into India’s Defense Battery Manufacturing

High Energy Batteries (India) Limited, a firm established in 1979, has carved out its niche in manufacturing high-tech batteries catering to military applications and commercial use. The company’s vigorous R&D focuses on creating batteries such as Silver Oxide Zinc, Nickel Cadmium, and Silver Chloride Magnesium, targeted towards critical applications in the nation’s defense and aerospace sectors.

Revenue Generation and Market Position

Domestically, the company generates a substantial majority of its revenue, with significant sales to the Navy, Navy Research Labs, DRDO Labs, and Defence Public Sectors. India’s defense industry, one of the largest globally, is aiming for a turnover of US $25 million in aerospace and defense manufacturing by 2025.

Financial Performance Overview

High Energy Batteries reported a revenue increase of 16.75% in FY23 over FY22, and a net profit increase of 14.21%. Notably, the company witnessed a decrease in profit margins, with the OPM dropping from 37% to 34% and the NPM from 31% to 30%. Return ratios such as RoE and RoCE also experienced a downturn.

Debt Position and Future Outlook

However, the company improved its debt position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio and a higher interest coverage ratio. The article concludes by acknowledging the risks associated with raw material costs and dependency on military orders, while also recognizing the potential benefits from India’s Atmanirbhar initiative, a push for self-reliance in key sectors.