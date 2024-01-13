High Court Upholds Student Transfer from Mangaluru Medical College

In a pivotal verdict, the Karnataka High Court upheld the decision to transfer students from Mangaluru’s GR Medical College Hospital and Research Centre to other medical colleges across the state. This ruling comes in the wake of the National Medical Council’s (NMC) refusal to renew the college’s permission for the coming academic year, a move that put the future of 150 first-year MBBS students at risk.

State Government’s Intervention

Faced with the potential derailment of the academic careers of these students, the state government took the decision to relocate them to various other institutions within Karnataka. This move, made in the interest of the affected students, was contested by the college’s management. The dispute centered on two key decisions – the NMC’s refusal to renew the college’s permission (dated 26 October 2022) and the state government’s order to shift the students (dated 26 September 2023).

Contention Over NMC’s Inspection

The primary grievance of the college administration was against the inspection process conducted by the NMC. The inspection took place during the Onam festival. The college argued that this violated established regulations and that the inspection was too brief to capture the entirety of the academic year’s data. The NMC, however, countered this by stating that the surprise nature of the inspection negated the need for a year-long data review.

High Court Sides with Government

In the end, the Karnataka High Court’s order sided with the government’s approach. The court dismissed the college’s plea, stating that no grounds were made for exercising extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. The court noted that the inspection by the NMC was conducted during a non-holiday period and that the college was given a reasonable opportunity to address identified deficiencies. This verdict allows the students to continue their medical education at other institutions, thereby protecting their academic interests.