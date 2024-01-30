High Court Sets New Deadlines in Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid Dispute

In the ongoing legal battle over the land dispute between the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah Masjid, the high court has implemented a new deadline. The court has consolidated all 15 cases related to the dispute in May of the previous year. The recent hearing revealed pending applications for the rejection of plaints under Order VII Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code in some of these cases. The court has set a deadline of February 6, 2024, for plaintiffs who have yet to file their objections.

Regulating Interactions Between Parties

In a move aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent legal process, the court has instructed that before submitting objections to the registry, plaintiffs must provide copies to the defendants' counsel. This procedure will ensure that both parties are fully aware of each other's arguments and can prepare their responses accordingly. This directive is a significant part of the ongoing legal process to resolve the contentious land dispute claimed by both religious groups.

Setting the Stage for Future Hearings

The Allahabad High Court has fixed February 22 for hearing a plea regarding the maintainability of a suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura. The mosque is claimed to have been built on 13.37 acres of land belonging to the Katra Keshav Deo temple. The court had previously allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah complex, a move that the Supreme Court stayed. However, the proceedings before the high court in the dispute will continue.

Unearthing Historical Claims

The petitioners believe that the Shahi Idgah complex holds signs suggesting that it was a Hindu temple once. The dispute has been ongoing for decades, forming part of multiple suits demanding the return of the land on which the mosque stands to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. The case, pending before the top court since March 2021, involves legal issues and enormous political significance.