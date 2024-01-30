High Court Sets January 30 for Chandigarh Mayoral Elections

In a recent turn of events, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has declared January 30, 2024, as the new date for the much-anticipated Chandigarh Mayoral Elections. This announcement puts an end to the uncertainty surrounding the event after the initial postponement due to the presiding officer's ill health. The High Court underscored the onus of the Chandigarh Police to ensure the security of the election.

Unraveling the Election Saga

The original election date, set for January 18, was deferred, leading to the rescheduling of the election to February 6. However, this decision was challenged in the High Court, subsequently resulting in the new date, January 30. The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh is now a fortress, with heavy security deployment in anticipation of the polls.

Framing the Security Blueprint

The court issued explicit directions that all the counselors participating in the election must arrive without their personal security detail. Instead, they will receive protection from the Chandigarh Police if necessary. This strategic move is an attempt to ensure an unprejudiced and secure voting environment.

The Battle Lines Are Drawn

The political arena is heating up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress forming an alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the mayoral elections. AAP will field a candidate for the mayor's position, while Congress is vying for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor positions. The rescheduling of the election came amid allegations by AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who alleged that the BJP was trying to delay the elections due to a fear of loss, a charge that BJP has yet to respond to.