en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

High Court Rules in Favor of SKIMS Contractual Employees: Justice Served

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
High Court Rules in Favor of SKIMS Contractual Employees: Justice Served

In a significant legal victory, 45 contractual employees serving as Staff Nurses at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, have found justice in the High Court. The court has ordered that their services be regularized from the date of their initial appointment, annulling a government order issued in 2013 that failed to do so.

Unfair Treatment Rectified

The employees were appointed under SRO 255 in 2003 to fill migrant vacancies. They challenged the 2013 government order that did not regularize their services retrospectively, unlike the treatment received by other contractual employees in parallel situations. The High Court, under the guidance of Justice M A Chowdhary, found that the SKIMS authorities had indeed discriminated against the petitioners, denying them equal opportunities in public employment and deferring their cases without clear reasons.

Justice Served

In a landmark ruling, the court quashed the impugned order. It directed that the petitioners be regularized from the date of their initial appointments, thereby granting them all consequential benefits retrospectively. The court’s decision is seen as a significant step towards ensuring equal opportunities and fair treatment in public employment.

Implications and Repercussions

The verdict sends a clear message to employers, especially in the public sector, to adhere to principles of equality and fairness when dealing with their staff. This ruling could potentially pave the way for similar cases where employees have been unjustly denied their rightful benefits. It underscores the importance of equal opportunity in employment and the necessity for employees to be treated fairly and without discrimination.

0
India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sikh Community Celebrates 357th Parkash Utsav with Grand Nagar Kirtan in Sunderbani

By Rafia Tasleem

Scheduled Power Outage in Jammu: JPDCL Announces Disruptions on January 3rd

By Dil Bar Irshad

Skyllence Thwarts Potential Human Trafficking Scheme: A Closer Look

By Dil Bar Irshad

Srinagar Embraces Future of Transportation with Electric 'Red Buses'

By Dil Bar Irshad

JKNC Leaders Demand Equitable Development, Prompt Elections in J&K ...
@India · 6 mins
JKNC Leaders Demand Equitable Development, Prompt Elections in J&K ...
heart comment 0
Government Greenlights Committee for World-class Amusement Park in Srinagar

By Dil Bar Irshad

Government Greenlights Committee for World-class Amusement Park in Srinagar
Motor Vehicles Department Tightens Grip in Kishtwar: 30 Challans Issued, Three Vehicles Seized

By Dil Bar Irshad

Motor Vehicles Department Tightens Grip in Kishtwar: 30 Challans Issued, Three Vehicles Seized
Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law

By Rafia Tasleem

Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law
Perjury Proceedings Initiated Against Witnesses in Udhampur NDPS Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Perjury Proceedings Initiated Against Witnesses in Udhampur NDPS Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
11 seconds
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
21 seconds
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
23 seconds
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
23 seconds
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
25 seconds
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
29 seconds
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
31 seconds
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
48 seconds
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
50 seconds
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
46 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app