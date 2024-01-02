High Court Rules in Favor of SKIMS Contractual Employees: Justice Served

In a significant legal victory, 45 contractual employees serving as Staff Nurses at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, have found justice in the High Court. The court has ordered that their services be regularized from the date of their initial appointment, annulling a government order issued in 2013 that failed to do so.

Unfair Treatment Rectified

The employees were appointed under SRO 255 in 2003 to fill migrant vacancies. They challenged the 2013 government order that did not regularize their services retrospectively, unlike the treatment received by other contractual employees in parallel situations. The High Court, under the guidance of Justice M A Chowdhary, found that the SKIMS authorities had indeed discriminated against the petitioners, denying them equal opportunities in public employment and deferring their cases without clear reasons.

Justice Served

In a landmark ruling, the court quashed the impugned order. It directed that the petitioners be regularized from the date of their initial appointments, thereby granting them all consequential benefits retrospectively. The court’s decision is seen as a significant step towards ensuring equal opportunities and fair treatment in public employment.

Implications and Repercussions

The verdict sends a clear message to employers, especially in the public sector, to adhere to principles of equality and fairness when dealing with their staff. This ruling could potentially pave the way for similar cases where employees have been unjustly denied their rightful benefits. It underscores the importance of equal opportunity in employment and the necessity for employees to be treated fairly and without discrimination.