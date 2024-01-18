en English
Business

High Court Protects UTIITSL’s Intellectual Property Rights Against Infringement

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
High Court Protects UTIITSL’s Intellectual Property Rights Against Infringement

In a decisive move, the Bombay High Court has mandated multiple websites, including unidentified entities, to refrain from infringing on the trademarks and labels attributed to UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Ltd (UTIITSL). This court order comes in the wake of a commercial intellectual property rights suit lodged by UTIITSL against Extra Tech World and other unnamed digital platforms.

Protecting Intellectual Property

UTIITSL, the authorized body for issuing PAN cards in India, accused the defendant websites of unlawful infringement on its intellectual property. The crux of the lawsuit hinged on the allegation that these platforms were potentially utilizing UTIITSL’s trademarks and labels without obtaining the requisite permissions. The court’s verdict is a firm step towards safeguarding UTIITSL’s rights and mitigating any confusion among the public concerning the authenticity and source of services associated with PAN card issuance.

The Importance of PAN Cards

PAN cards hold a vital position as tax-related identification in India. Ensuring the integrity of their issuance process is paramount for retaining the credibility of the system. The court’s injunction against entities operating deceptive websites claiming to offer PAN card services on UTIITSL’s behalf is a significant deterrent to such fraudulent activities. UTIITSL, as per its claim, is the exclusive provider of PAN services authorized by the Income Tax Department, and any unauthorized websites pose a threat to their trademarks and potentially mislead the public.

Enforcement of the Court Order

The court has directed both known and anonymous defendants to cease their infringing activities immediately. The order extends to domain registrars and law enforcement authorities, who have been instructed to aid in enforcing the verdict. The matter has been slated for further hearing on February 20, promising a careful follow-through on this critical issue.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

