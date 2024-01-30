High Court of Jammu and Kashmir Inducts New Permanent Judges

In a momentous ceremony in Jammu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, administered the oath of office to Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, marking their induction as permanent judges of the High Court. The event, held in the courtroom of the Chief Justice at the Jammu wing of the High Court, represented a crucial step in the ongoing development of the judiciary in this region.

Oath Ceremony: A Confluence of Physical and Virtual Presence

The ceremony was an amalgamation of physical and virtual presence, reflecting the growing trend of digitalization within judicial processes. The physical attendees included justices Tashi Rabstan, Sanjeev Kumar, Sindhu Sharma, Sanjay Dhar, Puneet Gupta, Javed Iqbal Wani, and Mohd. Akram Chowdhary. However, the event also spanned beyond the walls of the Jammu wing of the High Court, reaching out to justices Atul Sreedharan, Rajnesh Oswal, Vinod Chatterji Koul, Wasim Sadiq Nargal, and Rajesh Sekhri who participated virtually from the Srinagar wing.

Induction of New Judges: Strengthening the High Court

The induction of Justices Rahul Bharti and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi as permanent Judges significantly fortifies the High Court. Their swearing-in not only underscores the commitment to the rule of law, but also serves as a testament to the increasing judicial strength in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Live Broadcast: Bringing Judiciary Closer to the People

Transparency and accessibility of the judiciary were highlighted as the event was telecasted live on the High Court's YouTube Channel, allowing the populace at large to witness this landmark event. This move, bridging the gap between the judiciary and the public, showcased the High Court's commitment to openness and accountability. As we look forward, such digital initiatives are likely to play a pivotal role in shaping a more participative and inclusive judicial system.