High Court Halts Salary Cut for SCARD Bank Employees in Kashmir

On an icy day in the heart of January, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh issued an order to stay a directive by the Managing Director of the J&K State Cooperative Agriculture & Rural Development Bank Ltd (SCARD Bank). This controversial directive had reduced the salary payments of approximately fifty employees by 40%, exclusively in the Kashmir Valley.

A Plea for Justice

The court's decision came on the heels of a plea from the employees who had been on the receiving end of this drastic salary cut. The impugned order, dated December 22, 2023, was criticized as not just unfair, but also lacking a clear basis. It was pointed out that the salary reduction was applied solely to the Kashmir division, raising questions of discrimination and arbitrariness.

Justice Served, for Now

Justice Rahul Bharti, presiding over the case, acknowledged the plea and issued a notice to the authorities involved. The implementation of the salary cut has been temporarily halted, offering a reprieve to the affected employees until further objections can be heard.

The Backdrop of the Controversy

The SCARD Bank, under the aegis of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), plays a vital role in the region's economy. It provides medium and long-term loans to agriculturists and horticulturists, supporting the lifeline of the region. The petitioners pointed out that they had been subjected to high targets related to deposits and lending and were held responsible for the poor performance leading to the punitive salary cut. The bank had earlier issued circulars emphasizing the importance of meeting deposit targets and recovering non-performing assets (NPAs), with warnings of strict disciplinary action for non-compliance.

In the wake of this order, the employees can breathe a sigh of relief, at least temporarily. However, the case highlights the challenges faced by the employees in the banking sector, especially in conflict-ridden regions like Kashmir, where meeting targets can be daunting. The order also underscores the necessity of fair and transparent policies in organizations, ensuring that employees are not unduly penalized.