High Court Equates Drug Trafficking to Murder, Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea

On January 30, 2024, the Punjab and Haryana High Court delivered a stern message against the severe impact of drug trafficking on society by rejecting the anticipatory bail plea of a woman identified as Maya, accused of being involved in a substantial drug trafficking operation. This decision underscores the court's unwavering stance on drug-related crimes, which it views as a criminal facet of social justice causing widespread harm, particularly to vulnerable youth.

A Crime Comparable to Murder

In delivering his decision, Justice Sandeep Moudgil compared the gravity of drug trafficking to that of murder. His reasoning suggests that drug traffickers potentially harm a larger number of individuals than murderers, given the widespread impact of their activities. The court emphasized that those engaged in drug trafficking cause widespread suffering to countless innocent young victims. The court's comparison brings to the fore the devastating social and personal consequences of drug trafficking.

An Epidemic Undermining Society

The court referred to the drug problem as an 'epidemic' that not only undermines economic policies but also corrupts societal systems. This analogy highlights the far-reaching effects of the drug trade, from contributing to economic instability to facilitating corruption and societal decay. The court underscored the deleterious effects and deadly impact of drug addiction on society, describing drug trafficking, trading, and its use as an epidemic that affects the state's economic policies and corrupts the system.

Case Details and Verdict

The woman, Maya, was accused of being involved in a cartel responsible for transporting 150 kg of ganja from Orissa to Punjab and Haryana. She had attempted to defend herself by claiming that she was falsely implicated based on statements from co-accused that also implicated her son. However, the police presented evidence of a smuggling operation under the guise of a pilgrimage to Jaganathpuri, and the court found sufficient link evidence for her involvement, therefore requiring custodial interrogation. The bench stated that there was no material evidence to prove her innocence, and her role did not appear to be that of a law-abiding citizen. Consequently, no grounds were seen to grant her interim bail.