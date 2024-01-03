en English
Hi-Tech Pipes Limited Reports Strong Sales, Eyes Further Expansion

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Hi-Tech Pipes Limited, a leading steel processing company based in India, has posted robust sales for Q3 and the first nine months of fiscal year 2023-2024. The company’s sales volume for Q3 FY24 stood at 98,512 metric tons (MT), marking an 8% increase compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, the nine-month sales volumes hit 283,426 MT, indicating a significant 14.25% growth year-on-year. Notably, 31% of the sales comprised value-added products, underscoring Hi-Tech Pipes’ commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative products to its customers.

Sustained Growth Amidst a Challenging Landscape

The sales performance comes amidst a challenging economic environment, further highlighting Hi-Tech Pipes’ resilience and strategic approach to growth. The company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Ajay Kumar Bansal, expressed optimism about the future, particularly regarding the demand for steel tubes and pipes. He attributed the impressive performance to the company’s relentless focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Expansion and Innovation to Meet Market Demand

Mr. Bansal also shared updates on the company’s expansion efforts. A new state-of-the-art ERW pipe plant in Sanand, Gujarat, is nearing completion. The plant is expected to significantly augment Hi-Tech Pipes’ production capacity and further its emphasis on value-added products. With this expansion, the company is poised to meet the growing market demand and consolidate its position in the competitive steel industry.

Positioned for Continued Success

The company’s recent performance and ongoing expansion projects suggest a strategic approach to growth within the steel industry. With its focus on innovation and delivering quality products, Hi-Tech Pipes is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory. Moreover, its commitment to customer satisfaction further solidifies its standing as a trusted provider in the steel processing market, promising a bright future ahead.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

