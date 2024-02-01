Hexafin Consultancy Instituting Tele Callers Day: Honoring the Unseen Heroes

In a move to honor the tireless efforts of tele-callers, Jammu-based Hexafin Consultancy Pvt Ltd has initiated the celebration of February 1 as Tele Callers Day. This innovative step is designed to recognize the critical role that tele-callers play in driving the success of businesses across the length and breadth of India.

Tele-Callers: The Unsung Heroes of Business

The initiative was spearheaded by the company's founder and Managing Director, Sanjeev Kokru. With a quarter-century of experience in the selling business under his belt, Kokru expressed his admiration for the dedication and hard work of tele-callers. He referred to them as the unsung heroes whose significant impact has led to the growth and evolution of the tele-calling industry.

Recognizing Potential and Nurturing Growth

During the announcement, Kokru stressed the potential for growth in the tele-calling sector. He noted that the establishment of Tele Callers Day is a step forward in both recognizing and nurturing this potential. The day is envisioned as a platform for expressing gratitude and appreciation for the relentless efforts of tele-callers, who serve as vital links in connecting businesses with their customers.

A Day of Celebration and Empowerment

The inaugural Tele Callers Day will be marked with special recognition of gifts, awards, training programs, and interactive sessions. These initiatives aim to empower tele-callers in their roles and boost their morale. By creating awareness about their significant impact on business success, Hexafin Consultancy hopes to inspire a nationwide appreciation of the vital work done by tele-callers.