Automotive

Hero MotoCorp’s Strategic Shift: Targeting Urban and Premium Markets

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Hero MotoCorp’s Strategic Shift: Targeting Urban and Premium Markets

In a strategic pivot, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has set its sights on expanding its presence in urban areas and the urban premium segment. This insight was shared by the company’s CEO, Niranjan Gupta, at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos. The shift is a departure from the company’s previous reliance on rural demand and encompasses broadening its entry-level category and enhancing its top-end portfolio.

Hero MotoCorp: Venturing Beyond Traditional Boundaries

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to transcend its traditional 100 cc and 125 cc bikes. The company is introducing higher-capacity models, such as the 400 cc Harley Davidson and the Karizma in the 200+ cc range. Additionally, there are plans to launch a new 440 cc model within the quarter, indicating Hero MotoCorp’s seriousness about establishing a strong presence in the premium two-wheeler segment. This shift in strategy is underpinned by the maturation of the company’s R&D capabilities.

Revamping Customer Experience and Retail Offerings

As part of its strategic shift towards the urban and premium markets, Hero MotoCorp is revamping its product offerings and retail experiences. A key focus is implementing a fully digital customer journey for the premium segment. This move is aimed at capturing a significant market share and aligns with the company’s current ‘4-S mantra’ which encapsulates speed, scale, synergy, and simplification.

Optimism for the Future and the Electric Vehicle Sector

Despite the pandemic’s impact, Gupta expressed optimism about the industry’s recovery and the increase in innovation. The electric vehicle sector, in particular, is a source of excitement, with Hero MotoCorp poised to be a significant player. This optimism, coupled with the company’s strategic shift towards the urban and premium markets, signals a promising future for Hero MotoCorp and its stakeholders.

Automotive Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

