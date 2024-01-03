en English
India

Hero MotoCorp’s Gurugram Facility Bagged CII Award for Excellence in Water Management

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Hero MotoCorp, a titan in the automobile industry, has taken a stride forward in their water management practices, earning them the esteemed CII National Award for Excellence in Water Management. This award, presented in the ‘Within the Fence’ category, is a recognition of the company’s innovative efforts and successful outcomes in managing water resources at their Gurugram facility in Haryana.

Ambitious Water Management Goals

With a goal to become 500% water positive by 2025, Hero MotoCorp has taken the helm in implementing various initiatives that save approximately 3.8 million kiloliters of water annually. The company’s dedication to water stewardship is evident in its efforts to minimize water consumption and waste. However, their commitment doesn’t end there. The company is also playing a significant role in facilitating water accessibility for surrounding communities, thereby showcasing its commitment to sustainable development.

Integrating Sustainability into Organizational Ethos

Sustainability is woven deeply into Hero MotoCorp’s culture. The award serves as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to water security for future generations. The company has adopted a multi-faceted approach to water management, which includes transitioning from RO filtration to Ultra Filtration (UF), reutilizing RO reject water, and improving the efficiency of DM and R.O plants. The firm has also made a strategic shift from continuous rinsing to cascading rinsing.

Investments in Water Recycling and Recharge Shafts

Investing in the future, Hero MotoCorp has channeled resources into recycling water for domestic and process use. They have constructed 34 recharge shafts on-site, a measure that has significant implications for water conservation. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the plant treated 1,40,612 kiloliters of water, recycled 96,139 kiloliters, and reused 44,473 kiloliters for horticulture purposes.

Being recognized with the CII National Award for Excellence in Water Management is a milestone in Hero MotoCorp’s journey towards sustainable water management. The company’s initiatives and dedicated efforts present a model for other industries to follow and contribute to preserving our planet’s most essential resource – water.

India Sustainability
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

