Hero MotoCorp’s BeARoadHero 4.0 Campaign: A Drive Towards Safer Roads

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:59 am EST
Hero MotoCorp's BeARoadHero 4.0 Campaign: A Drive Towards Safer Roads

In a significant move towards promoting road safety in India, Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched the BeARoadHero 4.0 campaign as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, ‘Hero We Care.’ The campaign aims to instill a sense of societal responsibility towards road safety by highlighting the grim statistics provided by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH).

Alarming Road Accident Statistics

In 2021, as per the MORTH, India witnessed a staggering 4,12,432 road accidents resulting in 1,53,972 fatalities and 3,84,448 injuries. The lack of usage of safety devices such as helmets and seatbelts was a significant factor in these accidents. Specifically, the non-use of helmets resulted in 46,593 deaths and 93,763 injuries, and failure to wear seatbelts led to 16,397 deaths and 39,231 injuries.

Be A Road Hero: A Step Towards Safer Roads

Through the BeARoadHero 4.0 campaign, Hero MotoCorp encourages individuals to step up as ‘Road Heroes’ by choosing to wear helmets and seatbelts, thereby contributing to safer roads. The campaign leverages personal testimonies from individuals like Deepak Choudhary and Aruna Kapoor, who have been directly affected by the consequences of ignoring road safety measures, to underscore the importance of this issue.

Raising Awareness and Instilling Conscientiousness

The BeARoadHero 4.0 campaign seeks to raise awareness and instill a conscientious approach towards road safety. It emphasizes that each choice made by drivers and passengers alike can significantly impact overall road safety. The campaign’s message is clear: road safety is not just a personal concern but a collective responsibility that has far-reaching implications for society at large.

In conclusion, the BeARoadHero 4.0 campaign by Hero MotoCorp is a commendable effort to address the pressing issue of road safety in India. It effectively combines data-driven insights with human stories to create a compelling narrative that emphasizes the importance of individual actions in contributing to safer roads. It remains to be seen how this initiative will impact road safety statistics in the coming years, but it is certainly a step in the right direction.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

