Hero MotoCorp to Launch Next-Gen XPulse 210 in 2025: What to Expect

Hero MotoCorp, India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer, is set to make waves in the motorcycle industry with the announcement of its next-generation XPulse 210, slated for launch in early 2025. This new model will be built on a fresh platform shared with the upcoming Karizma XMR, pushing the boundaries of the brand’s portfolio.

Design and Mechanical Upgrades

The XPulse 210 will retain the design language of its predecessor, the popular XPulse 200, but with significant upgrades in its mechanical and cycle parts. The current XPulse 200, with its 200cc oil-cooled engine, has garnered a wide patronage among riders for its ability to produce 19bhp. The upcoming XPulse 210, however, promises to take this to a new level with a 210cc liquid-cooled engine, capable of delivering 25bhp and 20.4Nm of torque. Additionally, the new model will feature a six-speed gearbox, a significant improvement aimed at enhancing highway performance.

Expected Price Increase and Launch Date

With the slew of upgrades and advancements, the XPulse 210 is expected to command a higher price tag than its predecessor. The exact pricing details remain under wraps, but industry insiders predict a reasonable increase. The official launch of the XPulse 210 is anticipated to occur in early 2025, offering riders an upgraded experience in terms of performance and design.

The Future of Hero MotoCorp

While there is palpable excitement around the XPulse 210, the company’s plans for the XPulse 400 remain unclear. There seems to be no official information available, and the project appears to have been postponed for a few years. However, the company’s focus on expanding its premium portfolio – with the Mavrick 440 launch scheduled for January 23 and an all-new 440cc motorcycle on January 22 – affirms its commitment to the premium segment. Hero MotoCorp is also set to launch an updated version of the Xtreme 160R with new features and has an impressive lineup of motorcycles and scooters to be launched in the existing financial year.