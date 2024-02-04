Heavy Snowfall Leads to Cancellation of Trains in Banihal-Budgam-Baramulla Route

On Sunday, the Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel was shrouded in a heavy veil of snowfall, leading to the cancellation of six out of the sixteen trains operating on the Banihal-Budgam-Baramulla route. This sudden disruption in services affected early morning and afternoon commuters, leaving many stranded and searching for alternative modes of transportation.

Details of the Suspended Trains

Among the trains that succumbed to the inclement weather were Train No 04483, which was scheduled to depart Banihal at 7:15 am; Train No 04614, set to leave Baramulla at the same time; Train No 04474 from Baramulla at 7:30 am; Train No 09766 from Budgam at 9:20 am; Train No 09761, which was to depart Banihal at 9:55 am, and Train No 09765 from Banihal to Budgam at 1 pm.

Ramifications of the Snowfall

Despite the onslaught of snow, the other 10 trains on the route continued to chug along their normal schedule, offering a glimmer of hope for those relying on this critical mode of transport. However, the train service between Banihal and Kashmir, a lifeline for thousands of daily commuters, was severely impacted. This sudden interruption of services paints a vivid picture of the challenges posed by nature and the fragility of our systems in the face of it.

Disruptions Beyond Railways

But the blanket of snow didn't just disrupt the railways. It also led to the temporary closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway and caused interruptions in flight operations at Sheikh ul Alam Airport in Srinagar. Several flights were either delayed or cancelled, adding to the growing list of travel woes for the residents and visitors alike. The ripple effect of this heavy snowfall has, undeniably, sent shockwaves through the daily rhythm of life in Kashmir, further complicating travel plans and disrupting the normal flow of life.