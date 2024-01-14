HDFC Securities’ VP Apurva Prasad Optimistic About IT Sector Growth

In a recent discussion about the current state of the IT sector, Apurva Prasad, VP-Institutional Equity Research at HDFC Securities, expressed his optimism about the potential growth and margin improvements in the industry. Despite price-to-earnings (PE) multiples increasing by 20-25%, suggesting the market has already priced in a significant amount of the improved outlook, Prasad believes there are still promising prospects for many IT companies.

Margin Improvements Amidst Challenges

Large IT companies have managed to maintain their margins despite revenue losses. With the expected normalization of growth, their margin outlook remains positive. Prasad emphasized that this resilience in the face of adversity showcases the robustness and adaptability of these IT giants.

Trend of Net Hiring

Apurva Prasad also highlighted the recent decline in net hiring in the IT industry. This trend is attributed to a combination of demand patterns, pre-slowdown hiring, and opportunities for bench optimization. However, he expects net hiring to turn positive in the coming quarters as there is room for increased utilization, particularly in companies like Infosys.

Subcontracting Expenses and Margins

Another important point raised was that subcontracting expenses have moderated, which has helped companies like TCS improve their margins. This development, according to Prasad, is a positive sign for the operational performance and margin prospects of IT companies moving forward.

Overall, despite the challenges faced by the IT sector, Prasad’s outlook remains optimistic. His observations indicate the continued resilience and potential for growth in IT companies, particularly in terms of margins and hiring trends. As the industry adapts to the evolving business landscape, these aspects will play a crucial role in determining its future success.