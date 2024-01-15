en English
Business

HCLTech Dominates Indian IT Sector: CEO C. Vijayakumar Shares Growth Insights

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
HCLTech Dominates Indian IT Sector: CEO C. Vijayakumar Shares Growth Insights

In a recent turn of events, HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCLTech) has emerged as one of the leading IT firms in India. The company has reported a 12.5% sequential rise in net profits, outperforming its competitors and establishing itself as the industry’s top performer.

HCL Technologies: A Top Performing IT Firm

Among India’s top four IT companies, HCLTech is the only one to have added net new employees, contributing significantly to its impressive growth. The firm’s success is a testament to its strategic initiatives and focus on harnessing new opportunities in the global IT landscape.

Insights from CEO C. Vijayakumar

In an interview, HCL’s Managing Director and CEO, C. Vijayakumar, shared valuable insights into the company’s growth trajectory. Vijayakumar highlighted the firm’s hiring momentum, revenue growth guidance, and focus on key areas like telecom and automotive technologies. He also underscored the importance of recurring revenue from the company’s software business, indicating a strategic shift towards sustainable revenue models.

HCL’s Strategic Focus on Europe and Automotive Sector

Further, Vijayakumar emphasized HCL’s strategic focus on Europe and the automotive sector for revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. This move aligns with the firm’s goal to diversify its revenue streams and tap into the high-potential European market and automotive sector.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

