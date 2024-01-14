HCLTech Beats Market Expectations with 6.2% Profit Growth Amid Cautious Spending

Despite the current cautious spending climate, India’s third-largest software exporter, HCLTech, has outperformed market expectations by reporting a 6.2% growth in net profit for the December quarter. The rise in profits comes in the wake of the release of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes from their January meeting, which sparked a significant increase in India’s National Stock Exchange technology index. Yet, HCLTech’s CEO, C Vijayakumar, has maintained that these developments have not materially influenced client spending.

Key Strategies and Future Projections

In light of the stagnation in spending, Vijayakumar highlighted that HCLTech’s primary focus will be on deal conversions, a diverse research and development portfolio, and tapping into the burgeoning demand for generative AI. Despite the lack of significant changes in discretionary spending, the company has experienced solid momentum in the engineering, research, and development sector, accounting for 16% of the company’s revenue.

Robust Performance and Regional Outlook

HCLTech’s margins have been high in the December quarter, a traditionally strong period for the software industry. Vijayakumar affirmed the company’s capability to maintain its guided margin range in the upcoming quarter. Interestingly, HCLTech’s deal conversion rates have remained robust due to their policy of only reporting net new deal wins. While Vijayakumar acknowledges a decline in business in ‘the rest of the world’ regions, he anticipates future growth, specifically in five key geographies. The CEO predicts it will take a few quarters before the demand for generative AI significantly contributes to revenues. However, with 30 projects won in this area, HCLTech holds a promising potential for future expansion.