Business

HCLTech Beats Market Expectations with 6.2% Profit Growth Amid Cautious Spending

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
HCLTech Beats Market Expectations with 6.2% Profit Growth Amid Cautious Spending

HCLTech Exceeds Expectations Amid Market Uncertainty

Despite the current cautious spending climate, India’s third-largest software exporter, HCLTech, has outperformed market expectations by reporting a 6.2% growth in net profit for the December quarter. The rise in profits comes in the wake of the release of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes from their January meeting, which sparked a significant increase in India’s National Stock Exchange technology index. Yet, HCLTech’s CEO, C Vijayakumar, has maintained that these developments have not materially influenced client spending.

Key Strategies and Future Projections

In light of the stagnation in spending, Vijayakumar highlighted that HCLTech’s primary focus will be on deal conversions, a diverse research and development portfolio, and tapping into the burgeoning demand for generative AI. Despite the lack of significant changes in discretionary spending, the company has experienced solid momentum in the engineering, research, and development sector, accounting for 16% of the company’s revenue.

Robust Performance and Regional Outlook

HCLTech’s margins have been high in the December quarter, a traditionally strong period for the software industry. Vijayakumar affirmed the company’s capability to maintain its guided margin range in the upcoming quarter. Interestingly, HCLTech’s deal conversion rates have remained robust due to their policy of only reporting net new deal wins. While Vijayakumar acknowledges a decline in business in ‘the rest of the world’ regions, he anticipates future growth, specifically in five key geographies. The CEO predicts it will take a few quarters before the demand for generative AI significantly contributes to revenues. However, with 30 projects won in this area, HCLTech holds a promising potential for future expansion.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

